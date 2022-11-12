Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.85 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and $68,035.88 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001349 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015240 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000162 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,628,627 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.
