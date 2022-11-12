Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 10.2 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 13,189,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

