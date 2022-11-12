Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 13,189,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 736,733 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

