Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Edible Garden in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Edible Garden Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ EDBL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 161,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,074. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

