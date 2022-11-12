Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 171,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

