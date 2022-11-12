DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.62.
Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 4,495,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,884. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
