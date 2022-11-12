Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,318. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

