Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
EXAS stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
