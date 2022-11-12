DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a growth of 307.0% from the October 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.2 days.

DSV A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DSDVF stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.40. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.67. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $247.92.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

