Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.9% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,681. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

