Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

