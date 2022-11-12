Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.2 %

MCD stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.73. The stock had a trading volume of 122,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,190. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.