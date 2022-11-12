Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

