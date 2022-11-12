Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DPW opened at €39.45 ($39.45) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a one year high of €41.32 ($41.32). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

