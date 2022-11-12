Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Up 3.8%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €27.55 ($27.55) and last traded at €27.55 ($27.55). Approximately 14,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.55 ($26.55).

DBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.50. The company has a market cap of $518.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.44.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

