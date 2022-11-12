Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

FRA EVK opened at €19.46 ($19.46) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($32.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.91.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

