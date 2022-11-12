Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,474 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.73. 4,226,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,018. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $224.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

