Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3,671.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AZO traded down $58.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,408.99. The company had a trading volume of 201,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,003. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,275.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,165.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

