Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,467. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.77.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $8,127,576. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

