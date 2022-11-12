Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,222.29 ($37.10).

DLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($28.79) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($28.85) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Derwent London

In other Derwent London news, insider Nigel Q. George purchased 2,576 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($22.18) per share, with a total value of £49,613.76 ($57,125.80).

Derwent London Price Performance

About Derwent London

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,510 ($28.90) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,578.04. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 1,783 ($20.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,592.27 ($41.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,054.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

