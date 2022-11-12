Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $45.02 million and approximately $79.13 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30714908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

