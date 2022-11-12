Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

PLAY opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

