Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.00 million-$449.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.63 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Datadog Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 5,972,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,004. Datadog has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.23.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,407.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Datadog by 70.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Datadog by 105.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.