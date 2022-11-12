CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.54–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $592.50 million-$599.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.53 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.20 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.19.
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 948,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
