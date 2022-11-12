CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.54–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $592.50 million-$599.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.53 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.19.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 948,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

