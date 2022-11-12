CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 71.7% in October

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVD Equipment

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. 26,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,561. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.31.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.