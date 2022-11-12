cVault.finance Price Hits $5,491.94 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $54.92 million and $29,845.58 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,491.94 or 0.32651833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

