Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Position Lifted by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cue Health were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 251,817 shares of company stock valued at $897,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

HLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 492,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $524.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Cue Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $16.20.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

