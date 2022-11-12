CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LAW has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE LAW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 1,046,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CS Disco by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in CS Disco by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

