Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 277.2% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 25,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 283.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

