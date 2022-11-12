Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 277.2% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CRT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 25,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $25.33.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 283.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
