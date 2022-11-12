Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FRE stock opened at €23.62 ($23.62) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($80.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.81.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

