Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

TransAlta stock opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

