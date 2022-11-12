Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €64.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HEN3 stock opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a one year high of €129.65 ($129.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.29.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

