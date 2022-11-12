Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 285.3% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 54,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRARY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

