Covestor Ltd Sells 499 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 915,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

