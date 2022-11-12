Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.