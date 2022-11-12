Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.58.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.81 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.58.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

