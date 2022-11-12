Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,954,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,041. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

