Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

