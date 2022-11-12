Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 31,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,838. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

