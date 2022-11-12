Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 11,892.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of UNOV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 325,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

