Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 11,892.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
Shares of UNOV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 325,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $30.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.