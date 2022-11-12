Corrado Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 397,837 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,531,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 623.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 173,040 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 73,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,255,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

IDEV stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 585,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,222. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

