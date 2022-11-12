Contrasting RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Western Union (NYSE:WU)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Western Union 17.78% 195.13% 9.39%

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 8.92, indicating that its stock price is 792% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.4% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RTCORE and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Union 8 6 0 0 1.43

Western Union has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than RTCORE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Union $5.07 billion 1.05 $805.80 million $2.11 6.56

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Summary

Western Union beats RTCORE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

