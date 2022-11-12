Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

