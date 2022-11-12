Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ED. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ED traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.12. 2,556,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

