Connectus Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,010,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

