ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,036. The company has a market capitalization of $975.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,375 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.