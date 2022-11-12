Compound (COMP) Price Tops $37.75 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $274.35 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $37.75 or 0.00224530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00119966 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028840 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.6629523 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $38,650,964.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.