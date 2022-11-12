Comparing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AEye alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% Gentherm 4.39% 10.22% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 42.43 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.24 Gentherm $1.05 billion 2.30 $93.43 million $1.45 50.04

This table compares AEye and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AEye and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gentherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 529.56%. Gentherm has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Gentherm.

Volatility & Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats AEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.