Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 10.2 %

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,326. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). As a group, analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

