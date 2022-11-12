CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.03) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.10. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £742.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Markets Company Profile

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £298.32 ($343.49). In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($345.42). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($343.49). Insiders acquired 388 shares of company stock valued at $89,616 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading

