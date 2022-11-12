CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.03) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.10. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £742.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
